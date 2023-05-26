12 criminals arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Police launched a comprehensive crackdown against illegal weapon holders and drug pushers nabbed 12 criminals across the District here on Friday.

Police said that the teams of different police stations raided at various localities under their jurisdictions and nabbed-- Naveed,Saleem, Arslan,Tahir, Wajid,Shamus,Shahid,Arif,Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

Police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols,five guns,three kalashnikovs ,four rounds,490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from their possession.

Further investigation was under way.