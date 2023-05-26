UrduPoint.com

12 Criminals Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 12:50 PM

12 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Police launched a comprehensive crackdown against illegal weapon holders and drug pushers nabbed 12 criminals across the District here on Friday.

Police said that the teams of different police stations raided at various localities under their jurisdictions and nabbed-- Naveed,Saleem, Arslan,Tahir, Wajid,Shamus,Shahid,Arif,Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

Police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols,five guns,three kalashnikovs ,four rounds,490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from their possession.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Criminals From Million Weapon

Recent Stories

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan react ..

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan reacts to govt’s decision to plac ..

46 minutes ago
 SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Lea ..

SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Leak Commission

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection ..

UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection’: António Guterres

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.