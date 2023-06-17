UrduPoint.com

12 'criminals' Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The police launched a comprehensive crackdown on illegal weapon holders and drug pushers and nabbed 12 alleged criminals across the district, here on Saturday.

Police said teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

Police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols,five guns,three Kalashnikovs, four rounds, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from the.

Further investigation was under way.

