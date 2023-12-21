12 'criminals' arrested

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023 | 06:34 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Police launched a crackdown on illegal weapon-holders and drug-pushers and arrested 12 alleged criminals in the district on Thursday.

Police said that teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

Police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, four rounds, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.

