12 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) District police after a massive crackdown against criminals, arrested 12 criminals, here on Wednesaday.

Police spokesperson said that the teams of different police stations raided under their jurisdictions and held--Faheem, Rasheed, Tahir, Wasim, Majeed, Kaleem, Saleem, Rehman, Tahir, Abrar, Shoaib and Ali after recovering 1.

3 kg hashish,0.2 kg opium, 09 pistols, four guns, three rounds, 134 bullets ,200 liters liquor and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.