12 Criminals' Arrested
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The police during a crackdown nabbed 12 criminals across the district, here on Monday.
Police said the teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.
Police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols,five guns,three kalashnikovs, four rounds, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was under way.
