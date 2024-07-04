12 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The police arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts of the district in separate raids on Thursday and recovered contraband from them.

They were -- Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.