12 Criminals Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The police arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts of the district in separate raids on Thursday and recovered contraband from them.
They were -- Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
