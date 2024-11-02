12 'criminals' Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Police arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts of the district on Saturday and recovered contraband from them.
In a crackdown on the outlaws, teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and recovered 1.
8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?
Smog badly hits Lahore as AQI crosses 1067 points
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2024
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue
Algerian Embassy marks 70th National Day in Islamabad
Death toll rises to 12 in Serbia train station roof collapse: minister
Roof collapse kills eight at Serbia train station: minister
Information Minister vows to revive PTV’s lost glory
Imran’s fight for power not people: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sena ..
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza call on Governor Punjab
2 MPA arrives in KP Assembly after release
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Much-needed political stability achieved: Talal Chaudhry1 minute ago
-
Secretary information, PIO extend condolences over APP Director Jabbar Zakria's mother11 minutes ago
-
Sargodha police arrested 528 'criminals' in October11 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in shop following gas cylinder explosion11 minutes ago
-
Police intensifies crackdown on criminal activities21 minutes ago
-
A.G Chandio remembered on his birthday31 minutes ago
-
PM for bringing Israel to justice for killing journalists in Gaza31 minutes ago
-
For how long will residents of Lahore continue to face high-level of Smog?36 minutes ago
-
Smuggled cigarettes worth Rs. 8 lakh recovered41 minutes ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to honour Zarina Baloch on Nov 241 minutes ago
-
141 new dengue cases registered on Saturday1 hour ago
-
Tarar condoles over demise of mother of APP Urdu Director Abdul Jabbar Zakria1 hour ago