12 Criminals Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts
of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.
In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided various localities and
arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid,
Mubashir and Zain and recovered 1.
8 kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three
kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
