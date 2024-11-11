12 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts

of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided various localities and

arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid,

Mubashir and Zain and recovered 1.

8 kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three

kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.