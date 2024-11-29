12 'criminals' Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from them.
Teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.
The police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
Lahore Press Club's website launched
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCBAP calls for immediate release of journalist Mati Ullah Jan4 minutes ago
-
OPC Punjab to help solve expats' problems4 minutes ago
-
Centralized services for overseas Pakistanis' top priority13 minutes ago
-
Preparations undergo to mark PPP's foundation day: Bachal Shah13 minutes ago
-
Afghan national among two robbers killed in encounter14 minutes ago
-
DC for adopting zero tolerance against violating smog rules in district14 minutes ago
-
Grenade attack leaves child dead, six injured in Mohmand14 minutes ago
-
Police bust car lifter gang; arrest two14 minutes ago
-
UN must take steps to stop Palestinians genocide: CM Murad14 minutes ago
-
VC distributes PM's appreciation letters among Youths14 minutes ago
-
2500-kg dead chicken wasted34 minutes ago
-
Indian police attach properties of 13 more Kashmiris in Kishtwar amid rising crackdown44 minutes ago