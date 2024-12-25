12 Criminals Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Police arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from them.
The teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arsalan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.
The police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media
China's SMEs active in patent innovation
TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries
Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024
UN chief 'alarmed' about worsening food security in Sudan
Two Palestinian martyrs in Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm
Kuwaiti Cabinet approves bill imposing 15 % tax on multinational entities
Japan to cut 60% of emissions by 2035
Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-2 Kuwait
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 148th birth anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Vatican Ambassador Archbishop Germano Penemote2 minutes ago
-
12 criminals arrested3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi extends Christmas greetings, emphasizes importance of interfaith harmony3 minutes ago
-
Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah5 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 148th birth anniversary33 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directs to focus on citizen complaints and governance43 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam's vision, leadership key to Muslim liberation, says Governor Kundi53 minutes ago
-
Christmas is celebration of peace, love: Governor Kundi1 hour ago
-
Govt committed to finding amicable solution in PTI talks: Irfan Siddiqui1 hour ago
-
18 power thieves held2 hours ago
-
Sargodha Police ensure foolproof security for Christmas celebrations2 hours ago