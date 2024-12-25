Open Menu

12 Criminals Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 01:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Police arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from them.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arsalan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

The police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

