12 'criminals' Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 12 criminals from various parts
of the district and recovered contraband from them.
The teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Naveed,
Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir
and Zain and recovered 1.
8 kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs,
490 bullets and millions of rupees in cash from them.
Further investigation was underway.
