UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Criminals Arrested In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 12:40 PM

12 criminals arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested twelve accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against drug sellers/weapon handlers, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 12 criminals and recovered 1.

970 kg Hashish, 77 liter liquor, 4 pistol 30 bore and 1 gun 12 bore from their possession.

The accused were identified as Hamid Ali, Bilal, Ghazanfar, Ishaq, Qaiser, Qalandir Abbas, Irfan Hussain, Khurram Shehzad, Rashid, Irfan, Akram and Mukhtiyar.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

National Day holiday announced for public sector

16 minutes ago

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits south of Iran

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi reports positive signs of tourism recove ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Press: Hamdan’s clarion call for fitness is ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 22, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.