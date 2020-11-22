12 criminals arrested in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested twelve accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against drug sellers/weapon handlers, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 12 criminals and recovered 1.

970 kg Hashish, 77 liter liquor, 4 pistol 30 bore and 1 gun 12 bore from their possession.

The accused were identified as Hamid Ali, Bilal, Ghazanfar, Ishaq, Qaiser, Qalandir Abbas, Irfan Hussain, Khurram Shehzad, Rashid, Irfan, Akram and Mukhtiyar.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.