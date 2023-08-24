Open Menu

12 'criminals' Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 05:51 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Police launched a crackdown on illegal weapon holders and drug-pushers and arrested 12 alleged criminals in the district on Thursday.

Police said that teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

Police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, four rounds, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.

More Stories From Pakistan