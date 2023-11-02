Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 05:00 PM

12 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Police launched a crackdown on illegal weapon-holders and drug-pushers and arrested 12 alleged criminals in the district on Thursday.

Police said teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

Police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, four rounds, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.

