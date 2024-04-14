12 Criminals Arrested In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 12 criminals from various
parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.
In a crackdown against outlaws, the teams of different police stations
raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir,
Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and
recovered 1.
8 kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three kalashnikovs,
490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agricultural emergency unit established to help farmers in view of rains5 minutes ago
-
PhD admission test held at ICCBS6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt declares high alert in view of heavy rains6 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for city6 minutes ago
-
AIOU announces exam schedule6 minutes ago
-
ASI dismissed over graft charges6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police commences house workers, tenants registration drive6 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur’s local leaders join PML-N6 minutes ago
-
Over 230 candidates vie for 23 vacant seats of NA, PAs: ECP6 minutes ago
-
Bilawal highlights 'Climate Crisis' amidst rain-related losses across Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
ECP empowers ROs, POs with first-class magistrate authority for by-elections6 minutes ago
-
A young man dies by touching current carrying string16 minutes ago