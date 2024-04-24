12 'criminals' Arrested In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The police arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts of the district on Wednesday and recovered contraband from them.
In a crackdown on the outlaws, teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and recovered 1.
8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
