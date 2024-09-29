12 criminals arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 12 criminals from various

parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown against outlaws, the teams of different police stations

raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir,

Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and

recovered 1.

8 kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three kalashnikovs,

490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.