12 Criminals Arrested,narcoctics,weapons Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The police arrested 12 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons on Wednesday.

The police said teams of different police stations of the district conducted raids and arrested 12 criminals besides recovering 2.

300 Kg hashish, 40 liter of liquor, three pistols and one rifle from their possession.

The accused were identified as Fakhar Abbas, Ghulam Mustafa, Abdul Latif, Muhammad Usman, Ameer Ahmed, Muhammad Munawar, Asghar,Ghulam Sarwar,Allah Ditta,Qamar Hussain,Tahir Raza and Nabeel.

The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

