12 Criminals Busted In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2023 | 05:00 PM

12 criminals busted in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The police launched a comprehensive crackdown on illegal weapon holders and drug pushers and nabbed 12 alleged criminals here on Sunday.

Police said teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

Police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, four rounds, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them. An investigation is ongoing.

