12 Criminals Held

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2023 | 11:50 AM

12 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 12 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

In a crackdown, the teams of various police stations raided in their respective jurisdiction and arrested Sajid, Majid, Wahid, Daood, Fahad, Arslan, Muneeb, Tahir, Taimoor, Razaq, Mushtaq and others, and recovered 13 pistols, 7 guns, 3 rounds,122 bullets,144 liters liquor, 1.

1 kg hashish and valuables worth in thousands ofrupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

