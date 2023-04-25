12 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested 12 criminals, including five proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested Mubashir Ali, Asif, Abbas Ali, Ghulam Ali, Kazim, Baqir, Imtiaz and others.

The police recovered 1.34 kg hashish, four pistols and valuablesfrom them.

Cases were registered against the outlaws.