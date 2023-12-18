Open Menu

12 Criminals Held

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2023 | 10:30 AM

12 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Sargodha police launched a crackdown against illegal weapon holders and drug-pushers and arrested 12 alleged criminals in the district, here on Monday early morning.

Police spokesperson said that teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.

Police recovered 1.8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs, four rounds, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.

