SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The police during a ongoing crackdown nabbed 12 alleged criminals across the district, here on Thursday.

Police said the teams of different police stations raided various localities under their jurisdiction and arrested 12 illegal weapon holders and drug pushers.They were-- Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain.