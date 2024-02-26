12 criminals held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The district police nabbed 12 criminals across the district, here on Monday.

Police spokesperson said the teams raided various localities and arrested namely Naveed, Saleem, Arslan,Tahir,Wajid,Shams,Shahid,Arif,Rehan,Majid,Mubashir and Zain and recovered 1.8-kg hashish,nine pistols,five guns,three kalashnikovs,four rounds,490 bullets and millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.