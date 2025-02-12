12 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) District police on Wednesday arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from them.

According to a spokesperson,teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Naveed,Saleem, Arsalan,Tahir,Wajid,Shams,Shahid,Arif,Rehan,Majid,Mubashir and Zain.

The police recovered 1.8-kg hashish,nine pistols,five guns,three Kalashnikovs,490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.