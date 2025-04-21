12 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) District police arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession,here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,police teams of different stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem,Arslan,Tahir,Wajid,Shams,Shahid,Arif,Rehan,Majid,Mubashir and Zain.

Police recovered 1.3 kg hashish,nine pistols,five guns,three kalashnikovs,490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.