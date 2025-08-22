12 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Police on Friday arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts of the district.

According to a spokesperson,teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem,Arsalan,Tahir,Wajid,Shams,Shahid,Arif,Rehan,Majid,Mubashir and Zain.

Police recovered 1.8-kg hashish,nine pistols,five guns,three Kalashnikovs,490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.