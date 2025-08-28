Open Menu

12 Criminals Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 11:50 AM

12 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Police on Sunday arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts of the district.

According to police, the teams of different police stations raided various localities

and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arsalan,Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan,

Majid, Mubashir and Zain and recovered 1.

8-kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns,

three Kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein follo ..

PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein following CCP concerns

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2025

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2025

4 hours ago
 PM vows to resolve flood related issues with natio ..

PM vows to resolve flood related issues with national coordination

21 hours ago
 Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s ..

Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district

21 hours ago
 Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s ..

Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district

22 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

1 day ago
 Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiw ..

Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiwal Board

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying ..

PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit

3 days ago
 PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying ..

PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit

3 days ago
 PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying ..

PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan