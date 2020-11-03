UrduPoint.com
12 Criminals Held, 8.7 Kg Narcotics, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 12 criminals from various areas of the city and recovered heroin, hashish, wine as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team of Loibher police station arrested drug peddler namely Shah and recovered 5.264 kilogram heroin from him.

Another team of Kohsar police station arrested three drug peddlers namely Ziafat, Sajjad and Kashif and recovered a total of 3.515 kilogram hashish from their possession.

Aabpara police arrested two bootleggers Kawish Masih and Indriyas Masih and recovered 30 wine bottles from their possession. Karachi Company police arrested accused Qaisar Yaqoob and recovered seven wine bottles from him.

Homicide Unit of Islamabad police recovered one 30 bore pistol from the possession of an accused Shoaib while Shamas colony police arrested Waseem and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Khana police arrested accused Abdullah and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him. Sihala police arrested an accused Aaqib Javed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

