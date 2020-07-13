12 criminals held

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 12 accused from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours and seized narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

In a crackdown against anti-social elements, Okara police arrested six accused during different raids and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from them.

The police recovered 18 litre liquor from Zeeshan of Ahmedabad locality, 450 gram hashish from Ghulam Murtaza of Jassoki, and illegal weapons from Muhammad Fiaz, Muhammad Zamir, Allah Ditta and Muhammad Zubair.

Police also claimed to have arrested three persons for harbouring proclaimed offenders.

The police arrested Abid Ali and Bilal from Chak No 35/2-R for harbouring PO Muhammad Akram. In another raid, the police arrested Allah Ditta for harbouring his accused brother Mushtaq aka Mushtaqi in Chak No 27/GD. During the raids the accused get escaped the outlaws.

Mandi Ahmedabad police unearthed a distillery during a raid at Mandi Ahmedabad and arrested accused Nazir Ahmed and seized 20 litre liquor while his accomplice managed to flee.

While, Hujra Shah Muqeem police arrested Muhammad Ahmed Arayn and Muhammad Riaz for making false calls of robberies in different incidents.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.