12 'criminals' Held, Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Thu 08th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

12 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Police Thursday arrested 12 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to a spokesperson, police teams nabbed seven alleged drug-pushers and recovered 0.

24-kg hashish and 80 litres of liquor from them.

The police also arrested two gamblers with stake money of Rs 1,920.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested three persons and recovered three pistols and a number of bullets from them.

