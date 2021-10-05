UrduPoint.com

Tue 05th October 2021

12 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Police Tuesday arrested 12 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offenders and six drug-pushers and recovered 2.53-kg hashish and 57 litres of liquor from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested three persons and recovered one pistol, one Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

More Stories From Pakistan

