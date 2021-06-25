12 criminals held, gold ornament and valuable recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Police have held 12 criminals and recovered cash, gold ornaments, prize bond as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have held 12 criminals and recovered cash, gold ornaments, prize bond as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday.

SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer had assigned a task to Zonal SPs to accelerate efforts against bike-lifters.

Following his directions, Bani Gala police station has apprehended two wanted criminals identified as Nusrat Bilal alias Bali and Nasir Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol and one 12 bore gun from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in dacoity and theft cases in twin cities and further investigation is underway from them. Likewise, Sihala police has apprehended a member of the thieves gang identified as Maqsood Ahmed s/o Muhammad Hussain resident of Gujranwala and recovered cash, gold ornament, prize bound from him.

Koral police arrested an accused Abdul Aziza and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Karachi company police arrested accused Anwer and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation is underway from him.

During special crackdown against offenders, Tarnol, Sihala, Shalimar, Kohsar, Margalla, Shams colony and koral apprehended seven proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer has appreciated the performance of Police teams.