UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Criminals Held, Gold Ornament And Valuable Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 07:58 PM

12 criminals held, gold ornament and valuable recovered

Islamabad Police have held 12 criminals and recovered cash, gold ornaments, prize bond as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have held 12 criminals and recovered cash, gold ornaments, prize bond as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday.

SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer had assigned a task to Zonal SPs to accelerate efforts against bike-lifters.

Following his directions, Bani Gala police station has apprehended two wanted criminals identified as Nusrat Bilal alias Bali and Nasir Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol and one 12 bore gun from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in dacoity and theft cases in twin cities and further investigation is underway from them. Likewise, Sihala police has apprehended a member of the thieves gang identified as Maqsood Ahmed s/o Muhammad Hussain resident of Gujranwala and recovered cash, gold ornament, prize bound from him.

Koral police arrested an accused Abdul Aziza and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Karachi company police arrested accused Anwer and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation is underway from him.

During special crackdown against offenders, Tarnol, Sihala, Shalimar, Kohsar, Margalla, Shams colony and koral apprehended seven proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer has appreciated the performance of Police teams.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Police Station Company Bani Gujranwala Nasir Criminals Prize Bond Gold From Court

Recent Stories

UN Syria Envoy Pedersen Says to Visit Moscow Soon, ..

2 minutes ago

A masrasa can't be held responsible for any indivi ..

2 minutes ago

14 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Rawalpi ..

2 minutes ago

Study Says Japan May Achieve Herd Immunity to COVI ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 15 more patients, infects 591 othe ..

5 minutes ago

Additional IGP for single line parking on Abdullah ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.