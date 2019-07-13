12 criminals held in Sargodha

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested twelve criminals including 2 proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested twelve criminals including 2 proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from their possession.

On the direction of RPO Sargodha region, teams of different police stations conducted search operation at various parts of the region and arrested 10 accused and recovered weapons including two pistols, a gun and 9 cartridges from them.

The criminals include: Qudratullah, Shaukat, Mumtaz, Muhammad Ehsan, Haseeb Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Mansha, Muhammad Zulfiqar and Zulqarnain.

During search operation, police have also arrested two proclaimed offenders identified as Mehran Khan and Muhammad Altaf.

Cases have been registered against the accused.