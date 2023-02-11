12 criminals held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 12 criminals and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids in their respective jurisdictions and nabbed Yameen, Yasean, Yousaf, Younis, Nouman, Suleman, Irfan, Arslan, Basharat, Bashir, Nazir and Kamran.

The police recovered 114 litersliquor, 1.1 kg hashish, 278 empty bottles, 9 pistols, 6 guns and 111 rounds from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.