12 Criminals Nabbed
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.
In a crackdown against outlaws, the teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and
recovered 1.
3 kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
