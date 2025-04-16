Open Menu

12 Criminals Nabbed

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 01:20 PM

12 criminals nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown against outlaws, the teams of different police stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and

recovered 1.

3 kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three kalashnikovs, 490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

