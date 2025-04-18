Open Menu

12 Criminals Nabbed

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM

12 criminals nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 12 criminals from various parts

of the district and recovered contraband from them.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Naveed,

Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir

and Zain and recovered 1.

8 kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs,

490 bullets and millions of rupees in cash from them.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan