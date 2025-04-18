12 Criminals Nabbed
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 12 criminals from various parts
of the district and recovered contraband from them.
The teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Naveed,
Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir
and Zain and recovered 1.
8 kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs,
490 bullets and millions of rupees in cash from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fake lawyer held5 minutes ago
-
12 criminals nabbed5 minutes ago
-
Robbery gang busted in Karachi15 minutes ago
-
Dar reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to SCO cooperation in trade, transport, connectivity15 minutes ago
-
KTH’s Complaint Cell transforms healthcare efficiency, processed 55,416 grievances15 minutes ago
-
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election33 minutes ago
-
10-year-old girl found dead35 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches prison sports initiative to promote inmate rehabilitation35 minutes ago
-
Wheat harvesting in full swing45 minutes ago
-
KP offers investment-friendly opportunities in tourism sector: Dr. Bakhtiar Khan45 minutes ago
-
Three injured in gas leakage blast injures in Karachi45 minutes ago
-
Constable martyred in gun attack on Police Van in DI Khan55 minutes ago