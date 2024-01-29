12 Criminals Nabbed In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) District police after launching a massive crackdown against criminals nabbed 12 criminals, here on Monday.
Police spokesman said that raiding team raided at different localities and apprehended Muhammad Nouman, Rashid, Rehman, Suleman, Tahir, Shabbir, Kabeer, Saleem and others besides recovering of 2.
1 kg of hashish,0.2 kg of heroin,128 liters of liquor, 22 liters of wine, nine pistols, three guns,109 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
