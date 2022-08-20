12 criminals netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 12 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

During a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested two proclaimed offenders and a court absconder wanted in various cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have also arrested nine drug peddlers and two illegal weapon holdersand recovered 409 liter liquor, 78 gram hashish, four pistols, two rifles and bullets.

Cases have been registered against the accused.