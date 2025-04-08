12 criminals netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 12 criminals from

various parts of the district and recovered contraband from them.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids and

arrested Naveed, Saleem, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams,

Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Zain and recovered

1.

8 kg hashish, nine pistols, five guns, three Kalashnikovs,

490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.