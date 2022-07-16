12 criminals rounded up in capital, drugs and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory police have arrested 10 outlaws involved in drugs peddling and possessing illegal weapons, a police public relations officer said.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in any criminal activity.

Following these directives, a team of Secretariat Police Station conducted a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested two accused namely M. Yousuf and Shakoor Ahmed, and recovered 1235 grams of hashish and 20 grams of ice from their possession.

Likewise, Tarnol and Nilore police teams arrested two accused namely Usman and Atif involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered three 30-bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, Khana and Bhara Kahu police team arrested three accused namely Asim Shah, Shehreyar Salman, and Kamran, and recovered 1470 grams of heroin, 1460 grams of hashish, and 30-gram ice from their possession.

Karachi Company police team arrested two accused namely Faisal Javed and Usama involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered two 30-bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, Ramna and Industrial Area police teams arrested two accused namely Deen Muhammad and Habib involved in illegal activities and recovered 1393 gram hashish, 15-gram ice, and one 30-bore pistol from their possession.

The DIG Operations said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens was the prime responsibility of police and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.