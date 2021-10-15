UrduPoint.com

12-day Anti-measles, Rubella Vaccination Drive From Nov 15 In KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The Health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would launch a special 12-day anti-vaccination drive against measles and Rubella viral infections from November 15 to November 27 across the province.

During the campaign jabs of anti-measles and Rubella vaccines would be administered to children from the age of 9 months to 15 years to protect them from the two viral diseases, said an official of the Health department.

Explaining Rubella infection, he said that it was a contagious disease caused by a virus known as Rubella.

It could cause a miscarriage or serious birth defects in a developing baby if a woman was infected while she was pregnant.

Most people who get rubella usually have a mild illness, with symptoms that could include a low-grade fever, sore throat, and a rash that started on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

The best protection against Rubella was the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, he said and urged masses to get their children vaccinated against the infections from any nearby Basic Health Unit of the Hospital.

KP government spokesman Kamran Bangash here Friday urged masses to get their children vaccinated against the two viral diseases to keep their children healthy and protected.

He said that during the campaign the teams of health department would administer vaccines to the target population of children from 9 months of age to 15 years across KP.

