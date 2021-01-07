UrduPoint.com
12-day Anti-typhoid Campaign From Feb 1

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

12-day anti-typhoid campaign from Feb 1

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :-:A special meeting with Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari in the chair was held at DC Office Sialkot to review the planned 12-day anti-typhoid campaign in the district from February 1.

While briefing the DC, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry said that 407,414 children between the ages of 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated against typhoid in 28 urban union councils of Sialkot district under the Punjab Government Health Department.

To make the campaign successful, 26 fixed and 208 outreach teams have been formed. While 468 teams of social mobilisers, consisting of two persons, 56 UCMOs, eight focal persons and one data entry operator would be part of the campaign, he added.

