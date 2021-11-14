UrduPoint.com

12-day Measles-rubella Campaign Starts In Larkana District From Monday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 06:10 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :MNA and President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) District Larkana Khursheed Ahmad Junejo on Sunday appealed the people of the district to cooperate and join in the 12-day National Measles-Rubella campaign starting from November 15.

He said, in this regard special arrangements have been made for vaccination of children.

Task Force and Vaccination Teams have been formed to vaccinate 9-month-old to 15-year-old children during the campaign in order to protect them from fatal diseases, he added.

He exhorted the parents to be cooperative with the visiting mobile teams to make the national campaign against measles-rubella a successful.

Junejo also urged the religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and local community to make this campaign successful by involving their all-possible efforts so that the children of whole district could be immunized against this crippling diseases.

