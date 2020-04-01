12-day plan to disinfect DG Khan city goes operational

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :A twelve-day plan to disinfect the Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan city through chlorination process and spraying disinfectants went into action here on Wednesday.

Streets, roads and buildings would be washed with chlorine water and sprayed with other disinfectants till April 12, commissioner Naseem Sadiq said.

Task has been assigned to metropolitan corporation and Rescue 1122 and the city has been divided into four sectors for execution of the plan. Arrangements have also been made to facilitate people wash their hands at different points in city. All the teams had started disinfecting the city to this day.

Commissioner Naseem Sadiq has also ordered teams to disinfect quarantine centre, its sanitation and sewerage system.