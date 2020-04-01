UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12-day Plan To Disinfect DG Khan City Goes Operational

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 09:58 PM

12-day plan to disinfect DG Khan city goes operational

A twelve-day plan to disinfect the Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan city through chlorination process and spraying disinfectants went into action here on Wednesday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :A twelve-day plan to disinfect the Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan city through chlorination process and spraying disinfectants went into action here on Wednesday.

Streets, roads and buildings would be washed with chlorine water and sprayed with other disinfectants till April 12, commissioner Naseem Sadiq said.

Task has been assigned to metropolitan corporation and Rescue 1122 and the city has been divided into four sectors for execution of the plan. Arrangements have also been made to facilitate people wash their hands at different points in city. All the teams had started disinfecting the city to this day.

Commissioner Naseem Sadiq has also ordered teams to disinfect quarantine centre, its sanitation and sewerage system.

Related Topics

Water Ghazi April Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

‘UAE’s moral duty in helping other nations is ..

1 hour ago

Lahore High Court moved against demand to deposit ..

3 minutes ago

Govt extends lockdown period for two weeks up to A ..

3 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts spray in ..

3 minutes ago

Health officials visits tableeghi center

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in UK Increases by 4,324 ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.