12-Days Geography training workshop concludes at H-8 college

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The 12-Days-long training workshop organized for school teachers, teaching geography from Grade VI to VIII students, concluded at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8.

The workshop, which commenced on May 2, 2023, aimed to enhance the knowledge and skills of school teachers in the subject of Geography.

The enthusiastic participation and positive feedback from the teachers marked the success of the event.

The success of this workshop highlights the commitment of the College and its faculty of Geography Department to foster continuous professional growth among educators.

Such initiatives contribute to the overall enhancement of the education system and pave the way for a brighter future for students.

The participants praised the workshop for its relevance to their teaching needs and its potential to enrich their classroom instruction and expressed their desire for future workshops in other subjects.

Moreover they voiced their interest in another workshop focused on the subject of History.

Responding to their demand, Principal of the college Dr. Muhammad Khalid announced that the college has plans to arrange a series of workshops in the near future, encompassing various subjects, including history.

This initiative aims to further support the professional growth of educators and foster an environment of continuous learning.

During his address, Dr. Khalid also extended his gratitude to the faculty of Geography Department of the college for its meticulous organization and successful execution of the workshop.