UrduPoint.com

12-Days Geography Training Workshop Concludes At H-8 College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 06:10 PM

12-Days Geography training workshop concludes at H-8 college

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The 12-Days-long training workshop organized for school teachers, teaching geography from Grade VI to VIII students, concluded at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8.

The workshop, which commenced on May 2, 2023, aimed to enhance the knowledge and skills of school teachers in the subject of Geography.

The enthusiastic participation and positive feedback from the teachers marked the success of the event.

The success of this workshop highlights the commitment of the College and its faculty of Geography Department to foster continuous professional growth among educators.

Such initiatives contribute to the overall enhancement of the education system and pave the way for a brighter future for students.

The participants praised the workshop for its relevance to their teaching needs and its potential to enrich their classroom instruction and expressed their desire for future workshops in other subjects.

Moreover they voiced their interest in another workshop focused on the subject of History.

Responding to their demand, Principal of the college Dr. Muhammad Khalid announced that the college has plans to arrange a series of workshops in the near future, encompassing various subjects, including history.

This initiative aims to further support the professional growth of educators and foster an environment of continuous learning.

During his address, Dr. Khalid also extended his gratitude to the faculty of Geography Department of the college for its meticulous organization and successful execution of the workshop.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education May Event From

Recent Stories

UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national eff ..

UAE Digital Economy Council showcases national efforts for global leadership in ..

42 minutes ago
 NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnershi ..

NDMA Pak Delegation Attended World Bank Partnership Days Event

1 hour ago
 vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Po ..

Vivo Launches the Gorgeous V27e with Aura Light Portrait in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research pro ..

ECA provides AED6.65mn to fund 14 ECD research projects

2 hours ago
 UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan ..

UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan championships on road to Paris ..

2 hours ago
 FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.