12-days Long Corona Vaccination Drive Kicks Off

Mon 25th October 2021

12-days long Corona vaccination drive kicks off

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The twelve-day long Corona vaccination drive kicked off here Monday to cover 100 per cent eligible population above 12 years in the entire district.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that drive would continue until November 12 with two break days.

She said that 410 outreach teams were visiting door to door while 210 fixed centres had also been set up in each union council of the district to complete the task of immunization.

The CEO said that around 45 per cent of the population over 12 years of age in Rawalpindi had already been fully vaccinated against corona, while out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634, around 3,117,156 adults people had so far been vaccinated in the district while 1.1 million more people would receive the jabs during the drive.

