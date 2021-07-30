12 dead, 1,010 injured in 924 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 1,010 injured in 924 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 428 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 109 pedestrians and 485 passengers were among victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 193 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 202 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and 73 accidents in Multan with 78 victims.

According to the data, 822 motorcycles, 110 rickshaws, 103 cars,21 vans, eight buses, 23 trucks and 122 other vehicles besidesslow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.