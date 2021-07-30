UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Dead, 1,010 Injured In 924 Accidents In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

12 dead, 1,010 injured in 924 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 1,010 injured in 924 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 428 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 109 pedestrians and 485 passengers were among victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 193 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 202 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and 73 accidents in Multan with 78 victims.

According to the data, 822 motorcycles, 110 rickshaws, 103 cars,21 vans, eight buses, 23 trucks and 122 other vehicles besidesslow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Cotton crop cultivated over 1.88 million hectares

10 minutes ago

4 test positive for corona-virus in east China's X ..

10 minutes ago

Five gamblers arrested; Rs 17,900 cash stake money ..

10 minutes ago

German Social Democrat Candidate Scholz Could Win ..

22 minutes ago

Google.org contributes USD7.5 Million in grants an ..

31 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims 24 more lives ; 579 new cases r ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.