12 Dead, 1010 Injured In Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2022 | 06:49 PM

At least 12 people were killed and 1,010 injured in 972 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 1,010 injured in 972 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 583 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 427 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 429 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 143 pedestrians, and 450 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 231 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 235 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 81 in Multan with 84 victims and at third Faisalabad with 61 accident and 64 victims.

According to the data, 832 motorbikes, 130 auto-rickshaws, 108 motorcars, 28 vans, seven passenger buses, 18 trucks and 112 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

