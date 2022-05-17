UrduPoint.com

12 Dead, 1074 Injured In 1039 Road Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 07:57 PM

12 dead, 1074 injured in 1039 road accidents in Punjab

Atleast twelve people were killed while 1074 injured in 1039 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Atleast twelve people were killed while 1074 injured in 1039 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 618 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 456 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 502 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 110 pedestrians, and 474 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 264 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 266 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 100 victims and at third Multan with 83 road accidents and 81 victims.

According to the data, 896 motorbikes,75 auto-rickshaws, 117 motorcars, 23 vans, 10 buses,25 trucks and 86 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the roadaccidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road All Top

Recent Stories

41 arrested on gambling charges

41 arrested on gambling charges

1 minute ago
 IPEMC to ensure implementation of PM's directives ..

IPEMC to ensure implementation of PM's directives regarding measures against hea ..

1 minute ago
 14 butchers, milk and rice sellers recommended for ..

14 butchers, milk and rice sellers recommended for legal action

1 minute ago
 PHA planted 400 trees at canal

PHA planted 400 trees at canal

2 minutes ago
 Man kills wife over domestic dispute

Man kills wife over domestic dispute

4 minutes ago
 PFUJ President opens Gold Medal Award named after ..

PFUJ President opens Gold Medal Award named after Nisar Usmani

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.